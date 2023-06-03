On Saturday the Florida Panthers go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights for the first game of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are the underdog (+110) in this game against the Golden Knights (-130).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will come out on top in Saturday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-130)

Golden Knights (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have gone 16-10-26 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 51-22-9.

Vegas is 24-8-6 (54 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Golden Knights recorded only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has finished 4-11-6 in the 21 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 63 games (58-3-2, 118 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 22-7-1 to register 45 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 47 times, and went 25-18-4 (54 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 12-8-20 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 49 points (21-6-7) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Panthers registered just one goal in 11 games and have gone 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has seven points (3-14-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Panthers have earned 104 points in their 68 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 41 games and registered 54 points with a record of 25-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 38 times this season, and earned 51 points in those games.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

