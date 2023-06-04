Cardinals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on June 4.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-1) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-5).
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last five chances.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 14, or 42.4%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 281 total runs this season.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|L 7-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Josh Staumont
|May 30
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Zack Greinke
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Roansy Contreras
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.