The St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27) will clash on Sunday, June 4 at PNC Park, with Miles Mikolas pitching for the Cardinals and Rich Hill taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:35 AM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-1, 3.75 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-5, 4.91 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 14 (42.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 8-11 (42.1%).

St. Louis has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 3-5 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Pirates have come away with 21 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 8-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

