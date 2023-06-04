You can wager on player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to their matchup at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday at PNC Park.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (4-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 13th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

The 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1 at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 66 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .301/.402/.521 so far this season.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has put up 50 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.364/.564 so far this season.

Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .278/.333/.488 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, eight home runs, 28 walks and 21 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .272/.368/.444 slash line on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

