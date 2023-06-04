The Las Vegas Aces (5-0) will try to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Indiana Fever (1-3) on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Aces