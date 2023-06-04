Juan Yepez is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Juan Yepez At The Plate

  • Yepez has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .225.
  • In eight of 17 games this season, Yepez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.222 AVG .400
.222 OBP .455
.222 SLG .700
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
1/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 8
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • Hill (4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
