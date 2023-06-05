Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Monday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 81 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 282 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In five starts this season, Wainwright has not yet earned a quality start.

Wainwright has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas - 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.