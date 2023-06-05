Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (38-20) on Monday, June 5, when they match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +120. Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (6-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (2-1, 6.15 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 32 times and won 22, or 68.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rangers have a 17-6 record (winning 73.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-1 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+115) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +325 - 2nd

