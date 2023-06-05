Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 2 on June 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk and others in the Vegas Golden Knights-Florida Panthers matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
Chandler Stephenson is another of Vegas' most productive contributors through 81 games, with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
Jonathan Marchessault's 57 points this season have come via 28 goals and 29 assists.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
Tkachuk is one of the top offensive options for Florida with 109 points (1.4 per game), with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games (playing 20:26 per game).
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
