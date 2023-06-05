Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .263.
- Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (38 of 57), with at least two hits 16 times (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (17.5%).
- He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (58.6%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (24.1%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (34.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez (6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.541 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
