Monday, Oscar Mercado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Mercado At The Plate

Mercado is hitting .333 with three doubles and a walk.

Mercado has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Mercado has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

