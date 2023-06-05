Oscar Mercado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday, Oscar Mercado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 5 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.
Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oscar Mercado At The Plate
- Mercado is hitting .333 with three doubles and a walk.
- Mercado has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Mercado has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.541 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
