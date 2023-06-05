Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .239.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (26.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 34), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|22
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Perez (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
