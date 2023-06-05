Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, 146 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .210 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.313 AVG .197
.378 OBP .296
.522 SLG .230
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 6
15/7 K/BB 16/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 28
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (39.3%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (28.6%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Perez (6-1) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
