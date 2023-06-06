Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (39-20) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) clashing at Globe Life Field (on June 6) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (4-1, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.91 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 1-9-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-6-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

The Cardinals have won in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.7 runs per game (285 total).

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule