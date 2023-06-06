Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 51 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .274 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

In 69.1% of his games this season (38 of 55), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.8%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this season (23 of 55), with two or more RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 30 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (70.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (40.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (40.0%)

