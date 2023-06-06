The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (35.6%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (17 of 59), with two or more RBI eight times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28 of 59 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 32 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (68.8%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (37.5%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (50.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (31.3%)

