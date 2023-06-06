Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .206.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 29 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (17 of 56), with two or more RBI four times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (37.9%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (4-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.06, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.