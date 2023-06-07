The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 84 home runs.

St. Louis ranks ninth in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 289 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb

