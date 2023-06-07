On Wednesday, June 7, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (40-20) host Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Cardinals and Rangers game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 24 (70.6%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 20-6 (winning 76.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Rangers have a 6-1 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with nine wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.