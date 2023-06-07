Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Arenado has had a hit in 40 of 59 games this year (67.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (27.1%).
- He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 23 games this season (39.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (61.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (22.6%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (35.5%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (22.6%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.63 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.51 ERA ranks eighth, 1.021 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
