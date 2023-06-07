The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 214.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 67 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 13.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Denver has won 40 of its 53 games, or 75.5%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 52 games this season that finished with a combined score over 214.5 points.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
  • The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Four of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44
Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

