Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Brendan Donovan (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .242 with four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- In 30 of 56 games this year (53.6%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has had an RBI in 10 games this year (17.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Lively (3-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
