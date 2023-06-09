Friday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) against the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on June 9.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (2-7) for the Cardinals and Ben Lively (3-3) for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 34 times and won 14, or 41.2%, of those games.

St. Louis is 5-7 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 290 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).

Cardinals Schedule