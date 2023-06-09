How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Montgomery, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 85 total home runs.
- St. Louis is eighth in MLB, slugging .422.
- The Cardinals' .249 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (290 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.
- St. Louis' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.443).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-7) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Montgomery has five quality starts this year.
- Montgomery will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Luis Ortiz
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Dane Dunning
|6/7/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jon Gray
|6/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ben Lively
|6/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Andrew Abbott
|6/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Greene
|6/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Logan Webb
|6/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Alex Cobb
|6/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Anthony DeSclafani
