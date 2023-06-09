Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Montgomery, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 85 total home runs.

St. Louis is eighth in MLB, slugging .422.

The Cardinals' .249 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (290 total runs).

The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.443).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-7) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Montgomery has five quality starts this year.

Montgomery will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani

