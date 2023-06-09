Cardinals vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 9
The St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) and Cincinnati Reds (29-34) square off on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-7) to the mound, while Ben Lively (3-3) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Montgomery (2-7) for his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.394 in 12 games this season.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Montgomery has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Reds
- The Reds rank 11th in MLB with 290 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 51 home runs (26th in the league).
- The Reds have gone 7-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in four innings this season against the left-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively
- Lively (3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.
- Lively has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Lively will try to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his six outings this season.
Ben Lively vs. Cardinals
- He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 11th in the league with 290 total runs scored while batting .249 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .422 slugging percentage (eighth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 85 home runs (sixth in the league).
- Lively has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.