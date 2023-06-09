How to Watch the Fever vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (1-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Target Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Fever vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ION
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Fever vs. Lynx
- Indiana's 80.8 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 86.4 Minnesota allows.
- Indiana has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.
- This season, the Fever have a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.
- Indiana's three-point shooting percentage this season (34.6%) is only 0.7 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota are averaging (35.3%).
- The Fever are 1-2 when shooting above 35.3% as a team from three-point range.
- Minnesota averages 34.7 rebounds a contest, 2.6 fewer rebounds per game than Indiana's average.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.