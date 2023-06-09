As play in the MercedesCup nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Jan-Lennard Struff against Richard Gasquet. Struff has +550 odds (fourth-best) to take home the trophy from TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Struff at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Struff's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 11:00 AM ET), Struff will meet Gasquet, after beating Tommy Paul 7-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Struff Stats

Struff beat No. 16-ranked Paul 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday to advance to the .

In 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, Struff has gone 26-15 and has yet to win a title.

Struff has not won any of his two tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 0-2 on that surface.

Struff, over the past year, has played 41 matches across all court types, and 25.2 games per match.

Struff, over the past year, has played two matches on grass, and 37.0 games per match.

Struff, over the past 12 months, has won 82.1% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.

On grass over the past year, Struff has been victorious in 89.3% of his service games and 7.4% of his return games.

