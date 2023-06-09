On Friday, Tommy Edman (hitting .121 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Edman has gotten at least one hit in 50.8% of his games this season (30 of 59), with more than one hit 13 times (22.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Edman has driven home a run in 12 games this season (20.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 33.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lively (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.
