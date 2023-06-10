The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .251 with four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this year (31 of 57), with at least two hits 13 times (22.8%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (19.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .277 AVG .226 .343 OBP .345 .404 SLG .333 6 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 13/16 2 SB 2

