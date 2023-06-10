Saturday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on June 10.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (1-0, .00 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are 1-4-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 15, or 42.9%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 6-9, a 40% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 297 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule