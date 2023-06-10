How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Saturday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 88 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .424 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).
- St. Louis has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (297 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.441).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Mikolas has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Mikolas is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Dane Dunning
|6/7/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jon Gray
|6/9/2023
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ben Lively
|6/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Andrew Abbott
|6/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Greene
|6/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Logan Webb
|6/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Alex Cobb
|6/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tylor Megill
