The St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) will rely on Paul Goldschmidt when they host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, June 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 35 times and won 15, or 42.9%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 6-9 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Cardinals went 2-5 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

