Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Busch Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 2:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (4-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 4 5.0 10 2 2 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1 at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 67 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .280/.378/.481 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 17 walks and 43 RBI (65 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .272/.319/.469 so far this year.

Arenado heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has 67 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.355/.410 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .286/.367/.480 slash line so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

