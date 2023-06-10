Andrew Knizner takes a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (27-37) game versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (4-2) for the Cardinals and Andrew Abbott (1-0) for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (4-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.339 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Miles Mikolas vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .255 this season, 11th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (20th in the league) with 51 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-26 in seven innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

In his one appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .053 against him. He has a .00 ERA and averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.