Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .207 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 31 of 59 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.0%).
- He has homered in five games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.5% of his games this season, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.8%.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.267
|AVG
|.148
|.336
|OBP
|.256
|.467
|SLG
|.259
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|25/10
|K/BB
|32/14
|4
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will look to Abbott (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
