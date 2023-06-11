Paul Goldschmidt will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) on Sunday, June 11, when they battle Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) at Busch Stadium at 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +100. An 8-run total has been set for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 15 out of the 36 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 12-20 (winning just 37.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 19 of 45 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.