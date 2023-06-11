Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on June 11, 2023
Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday (at 2:15 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Wainwright Stats
- The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- Wainwright has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Wainwright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|5.0
|9
|3
|3
|6
|2
|at Reds
|May. 23
|5.2
|8
|5
|5
|2
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|5.2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|at Red Sox
|May. 12
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has collected 69 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.382/.486 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 67 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .276/.325/.481 so far this season.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
India Stats
- India has 68 hits with 16 doubles, six home runs, 27 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.359/.413 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 66 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .287/.367/.483 slash line so far this year.
- Steer enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, four walks and five RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
