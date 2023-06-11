Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Sunday, Paul DeJong (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .228 with five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- DeJong has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (25.6%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- DeJong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|25
|.188
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.320
|.375
|SLG
|.477
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|12
|13/5
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.