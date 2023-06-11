Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .207.
- In 52.5% of his 59 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 18 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (33.9%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.267
|AVG
|.148
|.336
|OBP
|.256
|.467
|SLG
|.259
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|25/10
|K/BB
|32/14
|4
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Greene (1-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.92, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
