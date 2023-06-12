Monday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) against the San Francisco Giants (33-32) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on June 12.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (4-6) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals have compiled a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those matchups).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (41.7%) in those games.

St. Louis has a mark of 4-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule