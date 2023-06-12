A pair of hot hitters, LaMonte Wade Jr and Paul Goldschmidt, will try to keep it going when the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 90 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 206 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 304 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In three starts, Liberatore has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.8 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in four chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco

