On Monday, June 12 at 7:45 PM ET, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (33-32) visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Giants (-130). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (4-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 16 out of the 34 games, or 47.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 12-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (48% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (41.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

