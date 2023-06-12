The San Francisco Giants (33-32) and St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) square off on Monday at 7:45 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (4-6) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.00, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.

Liberatore is trying to secure his third start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his four appearances this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants' Webb (4-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.

Logan Webb vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with 304 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 90 home runs (sixth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 7-for-26 with a home run and two RBI over 6 2/3 innings.

