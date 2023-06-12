Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has driven home a run in nine games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 14 games this year (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.234
|.357
|OBP
|.275
|.475
|SLG
|.298
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|3
|9/8
|K/BB
|14/2
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.42), 20th in WHIP (1.103), and 31st in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
