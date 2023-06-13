Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) and the San Francisco Giants (34-32) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on June 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound, while Alex Cobb (5-2) will get the nod for the Giants.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are 1-2-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 15 (40.5%) of those contests.

St. Louis is 15-22 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 307 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).

Cardinals Schedule