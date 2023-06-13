The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are sixth-best in MLB action with 92 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 11th in runs scored with 307 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.447).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Flaherty has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Flaherty will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Patrick Corbin

