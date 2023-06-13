Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) on Tuesday, June 13 versus the San Francisco Giants (34-32), who will answer with Alex Cobb. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (-105). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.15 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 37 times and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 15-22 record (winning 40.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 1-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been victorious in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Giants have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.