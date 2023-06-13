Luis Severino will take the mound for the New York Yankees aiming to take down Tommy Pham and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank 10th-best in MLB action with 79 total home runs.

The Mets rank 19th in the majors, slugging .395.

The Mets' .239 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Mets are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (290 total).

The Mets are 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.

The Mets have the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.383).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 102 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Fueled by 195 extra-base hits, the Yankees rank 13th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Yankees rank 13th in the league with 304 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

The Yankees strike out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.206 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Scherzer has four quality starts this year.

Scherzer will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Severino (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Severino has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Max Scherzer Charlie Morton 6/8/2023 Braves L 13-10 Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates L 14-7 Away Tylor Megill Rich Hill 6/10/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Away Kodai Senga Johan Oviedo 6/11/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Mitch Keller 6/13/2023 Yankees - Home Max Scherzer Luis Severino 6/14/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Gerrit Cole 6/16/2023 Cardinals - Home Tylor Megill Miles Mikolas 6/17/2023 Cardinals - Home Kodai Senga Adam Wainwright 6/18/2023 Cardinals - Home Carlos Carrasco Matthew Liberatore 6/19/2023 Astros - Away Max Scherzer Framber Valdez

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.