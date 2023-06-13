Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (38-29) and New York Mets (31-35) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Mets will give the nod to Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

The Mets and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mets have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Mets have been favored 44 times and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when they're favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 61.5% chance to win.

The Mets have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 290 (4.4 per game).

The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.

The Yankees have put together a 3-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those matchups).

The Yankees have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won three of six games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for the Yankees is the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 7 @ Braves L 7-5 Max Scherzer vs Charlie Morton June 8 @ Braves L 13-10 Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider June 9 @ Pirates L 14-7 Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill June 10 @ Pirates W 5-1 Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo June 11 @ Pirates L 2-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller June 13 Yankees - Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino June 14 Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole June 16 Cardinals - Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas June 17 Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright June 18 Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore June 19 @ Astros - Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez

Yankees Schedule