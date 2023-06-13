Mets vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (38-29) and New York Mets (31-35) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.
The Mets will give the nod to Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA).
Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mets Performance Insights
- The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- The Mets and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Mets have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Mets have been favored 44 times and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.
- The Mets have a record of 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when they're favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 61.5% chance to win.
- The Mets have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 290 (4.4 per game).
- The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.
- The Yankees have put together a 3-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those matchups).
- The Yankees have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, the Yankees have won three of six games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for the Yankees is the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (304 total runs).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Max Scherzer vs Charlie Morton
|June 8
|@ Braves
|L 13-10
|Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider
|June 9
|@ Pirates
|L 14-7
|Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill
|June 10
|@ Pirates
|W 5-1
|Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo
|June 11
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller
|June 13
|Yankees
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino
|June 14
|Yankees
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole
|June 16
|Cardinals
|-
|Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas
|June 17
|Cardinals
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright
|June 18
|Cardinals
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 10
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Luis Severino vs Max Scherzer
|June 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Mariners
|-
|Luis Severino vs George Kirby
