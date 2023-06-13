Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 53 hits, batting .257 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 65.6% of his games this season (40 of 61), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (21.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has driven home a run in 24 games this season (39.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (36.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.313
|AVG
|.209
|.382
|OBP
|.298
|.635
|SLG
|.427
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|35/11
|K/BB
|35/14
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.353 WHIP ranks 55th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.